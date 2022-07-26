Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

NewAmsterdam Pharma and Frazier LifeSciences announce merger agreement

The agreement will provide the Dutch biotech with additional resources for its cholesterol-lowering drug candidate

NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma Holding BV and Frazier LifeSciences Acquisition Corporation (FLAC) have entered into a definitive business combination agreement, providing NewAmsterdam with additional cash for its main drug candidate, oral cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor obicetrapib.

Upon closing of the transaction, a newly formed holding company, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV, will be led by Michael Davidson, chief executive officer of the company.

The Dutch biotech will receive approximately $235m from a private placement led by Frazier Healthcare Partners and Bain Capital Life Sciences and funds held in Frazier’s trust account.

The proceeds from this transaction, combined with the upfront payment of $123m received from NewAmsterdam’s recently announced licensing agreement with the Menarini Group and the company’s existing cash, would bring the NewAmsterdam’s total cash reserve to around $470m when the deal closes in the second half of 2022.

The company believes the cash total will be sufficient to fund operations until 2026, beyond multiple phase 3 data read-outs for obicetrapib, including an ongoing cardiovascular outcomes trial.

Obicetrapib, is a next-generation oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor for lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-c) and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events, which could potentially serve a global population of over 30 million patients with unmet medical need in cardiovascular disease.

Commenting on the merger, Davidson, said: "Cardiovascular disease remains a significant unmet need and is the number one cause of death in western countries, with high LDL levels being the chief culprit responsible for adverse outcomes and two-thirds of patients not reaching LDL goals despite the wide availability of statins.

“Adding a potential new convenient oral therapy that has been observed to confer an additional 51% of LDL-lowering on top of high-dose statins could transform the treatment paradigm for this large patient population."

Following the finalisation of the transaction, James Topper, managing partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners and chairman of the Board of Directors and chief executive officer of FLAC and Nicholas Downing, principal at Bain Capital Life Sciences, will join the NewAmsterdam Board of Directors.

Topper said: “We founded FLAC in hopes of acquiring a therapeutics-focused company with near-term inflection points, experienced and highly credentialed leadership and sufficient capital to support planned operations well into the future. We have found exactly this in NewAmsterdam.”

Article by
Emily Kimber

26th July 2022

From: Sales

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
SEVEN STONES COLLECTIVE

Hello. We are the Total Health creative agency. It’s our collective mix of talent that gets us to truly different...

Latest intelligence

Trust and transparency in Pharma & healthcare: impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
While it is obvious that trust in life science and healthcare companies is suboptimal, exactly how to improve the public’s trust is unclear......
Meeting the experts behind the story: How building a bicycle led to a revolution in respiratory health
Hear from Professor Wladyslaw Wygnanski, inventor of a revolutionary respiratory medical device called BiMOD....
Time to improve healthcare outcomes
We live in an era of robust and thorough evidence and there is no place for historical biases and that requires everyone involved to look beyond women’s reproductive cycle and...

Quick links