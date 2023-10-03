NFID and CDC urge US adults to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19

The National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have urged people to get vaccinated against influenza (flu) and COVID-19 for the upcoming autumn and winter virus seasons.

US health experts encourage everyone aged six months and older to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19 and urge those most at risk for severe disease to discuss new RSV prevention tools (vaccines and monoclonal antibodies), as well as pneumococcal vaccination with a healthcare professional (HCP).

NFID released new survey data from 1,000 individuals, conducted by the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago, and revealed how many US adults underestimate respiratory diseases and do not plan to get vaccinated.

The survey revealed that 43% of adults in the US do not plan to or are unsure whether they will get vaccinated against the flu.

Additionally, only 40% plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and 40% of adults aged 60 years and older aim to get vaccinated against RSV.

When asked about why they would not get vaccinated, respondents expressed concerns about side effects, distrust of vaccines, and a belief that vaccines were ineffective.

Responding to the data results, Patricia Patsy, president at NFID, said that HCPs can help to “address these unfounded concerns and create realistic expectations about what vaccines can and cannot do”.

At the NFID Annual News Conference on 2 October 2023, Mandy Cohen, director at the CDC, encouraged people to get vaccinated: "For the first time, we have immunisations available to help protect against the three major respiratory viruses – COVID-19, flu and RSV."

The latest CDC data showed that between 2022 and 2023, the US experienced an estimated 31 million symptomatic illnesses, 14 million medical visits, 360,000 hospitalisations, and 21,000 flu-related deaths, including 176 paediatric deaths.

Cohen added: “We must use all available tools to protect those most at risk, including infants and young children, pregnant people, older adults, and those with chronic health conditions."

On 4 October 2023, the NFID will host a flu vaccine clinic as part of its Leading by Example campaign, which encourages people to get vaccinated by raising awareness of the importance of the annual flu vaccination.