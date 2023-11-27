Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

NHS and pharmaceutical industry partnerships to change millions of lives

The report highlights how UK ICSs and the pharmaceutical industry can work together

Handshake

The NHS Confederation and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) have published a new report that highlights how integrated care systems (ICSs) in the UK and the pharmaceutical industry can work better together to change millions of lives.

In addition, the ABPI has also published a library of more than 100 successful NHS-industry partnerships.

NHS-industry partnerships are frequently held back by persistent practical and cultural barriers, including mistrust and anxiety in the NHS around working with industry, which discourages innovation and new practices.

Compiled from a series of webinars involving 60 NHS leaders representing 13 ICSs, the report: Partnering with purpose: How integrated care systems and industry can work better together, aims to overcome those barriers to deliver full positive potential.

All 80 senior NHS and industry leaders who attended agreed that the benefits of partnerships, including better patient outcomes, reduced operational pressures and more preventative care, were significant.

The report offers a real opportunity for ICSs to instigate new partnerships to bring together ‘anchor institutions’ such as NHS organisations, councils, community groups and industry to improve local population health, tackle health inequalities and boost local economies.

Sarah Walter, director of the ICS Network, NHS Confederation, explained that “cross-sector partnerships can help in a variety of ways,” including “bringing in additional capacity and introducing different skills and areas of expertise”.

At present, the NHS Confederation has an ongoing programme of health economic partnerships and is currently supporting ICSs to develop and implement anchor approaches and industry partnerships.

Both the NHS Confederation and the ABPI will work together to unite the NHS and industry leaders in 2024 to develop practical guidance for partnerships, optimise pathways of care, and improve patient outcomes and NHS efficiency.

In addition, the ABPI’s library of case studies was published as evidence of successful partnerships to stimulate further cross-sector collaboration.

Brian Duggan, strategic partnerships director at the ABPI, said: “These projects have made a real difference to patients or helped NHS organisations save time and valuable resources.

“We want to support ICSs help build capacity across the system and be equal partners to solving the health challenges we face as a nation.”

Article by
Jen Brogan

27th November 2023

From: Healthcare

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
Oxford University Press

Oxford University Press publishes over 100 prestigious, highly cited, and authoritative medical journals, many in collaboration with some of the...

Latest intelligence

The problem with clinical trials (and how virtual insight-gathering can help)
While still the gold standard of research, clinical trials are often riddled with issues that limit their applicability to broader populations or delay market access....
The rise of digital healthcare – fuelled by open innovation in healthtech hubs
How the ever-increasing uptake of digital solutions is enhancing patient engagement, increasing access to care and lowering the cost of drug development...
Healthcare in the age of AI: How will artificial intelligence impact future decision-making?
Authored by: Constanza Salas, Jhon Galindo and Rachel Howard...

Quick links