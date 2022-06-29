NHS App to revolutionise digital health and care with major digital updates by 2023



The NHS App will be updated over the next two years to include a series of new features allowing patients to “take more control of their own care at home”.

The update is part of a series of actions set out in the government’s plan for digital health and social care to improve efficiency, free up frontline workers’ time and “bust the COVID-19 backlogs” with digital technology.

By March 2023, users will be able to book COVID-19 vaccinations through the app, receive NHS notifications and messaging, view and manage hospital elective care appointments, see new information from their GP and access a user profile where they can set and manage contact details and register with a GP practice.

Currently, more than 28 million people have the NHS App on their phone or tablet, with the government aiming for at least 75% of adults to be using it by March 2024.

Further ambitions for the NHS App will see features including improved access to screening services and clinical trials, as well as easier access to child health records for parents and carers, and the option for face-to-face video consultations.

Commenting on the new features, Simon Bolton, chief executive at NHS Digital, said: “The NHS App has changed the way millions of adults in England access healthcare services in the three years since its launch and these new features will go further to improve how patients can manage their health and to reduce the burden on the frontline.”

Other elements of the plan include a “virtual ward” strategy, where patients will be able to complete their hospital pre-assessment checks from home by September 2024, and the expansion of remote patient monitoring.

The use of digital health and social care records will also be promoted, which will underpin more seamless information sharing between care teams, including appropriate access to GP records for people working in care homes.