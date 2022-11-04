NHS England delivers over 13 million flu vaccinations as infection rate rises

NHS England has reported that it has now administered more than 13.2 million flu vaccinations since September, an announcement which comes as the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows an increasing rate of flu infections.

Approximately 33 million people are eligible for a flu vaccine, which they are urged to come forward for as health leaders warn of a flu and COVID-19 ‘twindemic’ this winter.

The flu vaccine is given free on the NHS to adults who are aged 50 years and over, considered high-risk, are pregnant, are in long-stay residential care, and are unpaid carers or household contacts of people with weakened immune systems.

Those eligible can book their vaccinations as usual through their GP practice or by visiting participating pharmacies, however the National Booking Service is trialling for the first time the ability for people to book their flu vaccine online at around 300 participating sites.

NHS director of vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said: “The NHS has delivered more than 13.2 million flu vaccinations over the last two months providing crucial protection to the most vulnerable in our society, including almost two thirds of over 65s, ahead of the first winter we will see flu in full circulation since before the pandemic.

“[The] latest data from UKHSA shows that flu infection levels continue to rise, up again on last week, and so it remains vital that anyone who has been invited for an NHS flu jab comes forward and books as soon as possible – either through your GP, local pharmacy or at one of the hundreds of sites now on the new National Booking Service.”

Despite the high vaccine uptake, the NHS said it is preparing for a challenging winter period, having outlined a package of measures in August that aims to boost capacity and resilience ahead of the substantial pressures expected.

England’s health chiefs outlined the measures in a letter to colleagues, including plans to create the equivalent of 7,000 more beds through a mixture of temporary units at hospital sites and 2,500 ‘virtual ward spaces’ where patients would be monitored at home.

Further plans have been announced more recently, including rapid response teams to help people who have fallen at home and 24/7 ‘care traffic control centres’.