NHS England expands its shingles and HPV vaccination programmes

NHS England has announced the expansion of its shingles and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programmes.



Around 900,000 more people will become eligible for a shingles vaccination, including all individuals turning 65 and 70 from 1 September and those aged 50 and older who have severely weakened immune systems. Those aged 70 to 79 years will remain eligible for the vaccine.

Affecting one in five people in their lifetime, shingles is an infection that causes a painful rash. It can also result in blindness, hearing loss, nerve pain and in some cases, death.



In 2013, after the shingles vaccine was introduced in England, there were 45,000 fewer GP consultations and 1,840 fewer hospitalisations for shingles and post-herpetic neuralgia within the first five years.



Additionally, after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised that one dose is just as effective as preventing HPV-related cancers as two doses in those aged under 25, the HPV vaccine will now be a single dose, making it easier and more convenient for young people to get protected.



The HPV vaccine will be offered to people aged 12 or 13 years via the school-aged immunisation service, and children will be able to receive the vaccine either in school or at a community clinic.



Eligible gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men under the age of 25 will receive one dose of the HPV vaccine. Two doses will continue to be offered to men aged 25 to 45 years old, and those who are immunosuppressed or known to be HIV-positive will receive three.



HPV is the name of a group of over 100 different types of common viruses. In rare cases, some high-risk types of HPV can lead to the development of cancer, including cervical cancer, cancers of the head and neck, and cancers of the anus and genital areas.



Since its launch in 2008, the NHS HPV vaccination programme has drastically reduced HPV infections and the rate of cervical cancer, with studies suggesting it has prevented around 450 cancers and 17,200 pre-cancers.



When combined with cervical screening, the vaccine has the potential to eliminate cervical cancer completely.

Steve Russell, national director of vaccinations and screening at NHS England, said: "Making these vital changes to two life-saving NHS vaccination programmes will help protect millions of people, prevent disease, and ultimately save lives.”