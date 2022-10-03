NHS England launches lung cancer awareness drive in country’s cancer hotspots

NHS England has announced that specialist teams of volunteers will be touring England’s lung cancer hotspots with a ‘giant lung roadshow’, aiming to diagnose those who may have cancer early and increase their chances of successful treatment.

The 12ft-high inflatable lungs are expected to be seen by thousands in communities across the country and are large enough for visitors to step inside and learn about typical lung structures, lung health and the effects of smoking.

Community engagement teams and volunteers will be on hand to talk to members of the public, and encourage those with suspected symptoms to visit their GP as soon as possible.

NHS national cancer director, Dame Cally Palmer, said: “A life-saving diagnosis can begin with a simple conversation, and the NHS is doing everything it can to bring lung cancer to the forefront of people’s minds.

“Our targeted campaigns have been extremely successful in the past, catching hundreds of cancers early in communities that are traditionally less likely to come forward for checks. This novel scheme will no doubt raise eyebrows, but it will also raise awareness of early cancer detection, ultimately meaning a better chance of successful treatment for those coming forward.

The campaign follows concerning results from a new survey that found that less than two thirds (57%) of the public recognised a cough that lasted for more than three weeks as a possible symptom of lung cancer. Additionally, almost a quarter of respondents (24%) said they would do nothing or wait if they had this symptom and only half (55%) said they would contact their GP.

The ‘Let’s Talk Lung Cancer Roadshow’, in collaboration with the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, will begin in the north west of England next week, before travelling around the country during October, as part of the NHS Help Us, Help You campaign.

The 26 locations for the roadshow were identified by the NHS as areas with significantly higher rates of lung cancer, including Blackpool, Sunderland, Bradford, Dudley and London, where the tour will end.

Minister for Health, Will Quince, said: “Lung cancer kills nearly 27,000 people each year in England and we must do more to fight this disease. Raising awareness of the main symptoms is crucial, and this new NHS and Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation campaign will encourage people to open up about their health.”