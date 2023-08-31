NHS England to bring forward flu and COVID-19 vaccine programmes

NHS England has announced that its flu and COVID-19 vaccination programme, which was due to start in October, will now offer vaccinations from September onwards.

In line with the latest guidance announced by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), millions of eligible people will now be offered vaccines from 11 September.

The acceleration of the programme will ensure those most at risk are vaccinated by the end of October, due to the increased risks presented by the COVID-19 variant BA.2.86.

The programme aims to maximise protection over the winter months when infection is at its highest, keeping people from developing serious illnesses and helping to minimise hospitalisations.

Steve Russell, NHS England chief delivery officer and national director for vaccinations, said: "While we know that flu and COVID-19 usually hit hardest in December and January, the new COVID-19 variant presents a greater risk now."

Residents of older adult care homes, people who are immunosuppressed, carers, pregnant women, and health and social care staff will receive their COVID-19 vaccine first.

Additionally, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended that adults over the age of 65 would be eligible for flu and COVID-19 vaccinations this year.

As of 18 September, the NHS will begin inviting eligible, high-risk individuals to book an appointment on the National Booking Service.

Vaccine providers will receive an additional payment of £10 for every COVID-19 vaccination administered to care home residents between 11 September and 22 October 2023, as well as a one-off separate payment of £200 for each completed care home by 22 October.

For other eligible groups, vaccine providers will receive an additional £5 acceleration payment for every COVID-19 vaccination administered between 11 September and 31 October.

Chief executive of the UKHSA, Dame Jenny Harries, said: "Thanks to the success of our vaccine programme, we have built strong, broad immune defences against new variants throughout the population."

Last year, the NHS carried out its second biggest flu vaccination campaign, which provided over 21 million flu vaccinations to adults and children, while over 17 million COVID-19 vaccinations were delivered last winter.