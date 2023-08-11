NHS England to offer millions of children flu vaccines from September

The NHS has announced that millions of children in England will be offered a flu vaccine as of September 2023 as part of its “life-saving” vaccination programme to protect the country against deadly viruses ahead of winter.

School-aged children will receive the flu vaccine either at school or at community clinics, and those who are aged two and three years or have long-term health condition will be offered the vaccine at GP surgeries.

The rollout follows the NHS’s winter flu and COVID-19 vaccination programme to provide protection to those eligible from developing serious illnesses and minimise hospitalisations during the winter months.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England medical director, said: "Vaccinations are our best defence against flu and COVID-19 ahead of what could be a very challenging winter."

By prioritising flu vaccinations for children, the NHS aims to “break the chain of transmission” to the wider population.

Earlier this month, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended that adults aged 65 and over, as well as those with underlying health conditions, will be eligible to receive a flu and COVID-19 booster vaccine from October to maximise potential health benefits.

Alex Degan, a GP and NHS vaccination lead in Devon, said: "By making it easier for more people to choose to get their winter vaccines at the same time, the NHS is making it simpler and more convenient for those who need protection to get it.”

The NHS has ensured that there is enough capacity to allow eligible people to receive a vaccine by mid-December, in line with the latest guidance.

Dr Mary Ramsay, director of public health programmes at the UK Health Security Agency, explained that it’s "important to come forward when the NHS calls" and get vaccinated ahead of the flu season.

Last year, during its flu vaccination campaign, the NHS administered more than 21 million flu vaccinations to adults and children, while over 17 million COVID-19 vaccinations were delivered last winter.

Over 149 million COVID-19 vaccinations have been given since the NHS delivered the world’s first COVID-19 jab outside of clinical trials to Maggie Keenan in December 2020.