NHS England to offer world-first seven-minute cancer treatment injection

The NHS has announced that drug treatment times for cancer patients could be reduced by up to three-quarters thanks to Roche’s anti-cancer injection that takes as little as seven minutes to administer.

NHS England will be the first health system in the world to roll out the subcutaneous formulation of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) to eligible patients, following a new approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Currently, cancer patients receive the life-extending immunotherapy in hospitals directly into their veins via a drug transfusion that can take 30 to 60 minutes administer.

However, approximately 3,600 patients are set to receive a seven-minute subcutaneous injection of Tencentriq, reducing treatment time by up to 75% and easing time pressures for NHS cancer teams.

Dr Alexander Martin, consultant oncologist, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said that the "faster" treatment will come "at no extra cost to the NHS" due to the existing commercial deal between NHS England and Roche.

Tencentriq seeks and destroys cancer cells in the patient's immune system and is currently offered by transfusion to NHS patients with cancer, including lung, breast, liver and bladder.

NHS national director for cancer, professor Peter Johnson, said: "Maintaining the best possible quality of life for cancer patients is vital, so the introduction of faster under-the-skin injections will make an important difference.

"Today’s announcement is the latest in a series in the 75th year of the NHS that highlights how an innovation-driven health service is securing the most advanced cancer treatments for patients."

Earlier this month, the NHS announced three new standards of care for cancer patients, expanding on its current ten performance standards, in its effort to rapidly reform cancer standards to speed up diagnosis and treatment for patients.

Between June 2022 and July 2023, the NHS hit a new record of nearly three million patients who received lifesaving cancer checks.

The rollout of subcutaneous Tencentriq follows the introduction of an additional cancer jab known as Phesgo. Since April 2021, thousands of patients with breast cancer have benefitted from the five-minute therapy, with patient uptake on the NHS observed to be faster than anywhere else in the world.