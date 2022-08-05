NHS England to roll out continuous glucose monitors to all those with type 1 diabetes





NHS England announced its plans to roll out ‘life-changing’ continuous glucose monitors to all those with type 1 diabetes, after securing a new cut-price deal.

The cost-effective deal with manufacturers DEXCOM will make the glucose monitors – that are traditionally more expensive than flash monitor counterparts – available on prescription via the NHS at a similar price.

The monitor, Dexcom ONE Real Time-Continuous Glucose Monitoring, uses a sensor that attaches to the wearer’s arm for up to ten days and measures glucose levels from just under the skin, allowing those with diabetes to keep track of their glucose levels without having to scan or take a finger prick test.

Once prescribed, those with type 1 diabetes will receive a starter pack – including information on the product and usage, a sensor and transmitter – from their hospital or GP, after which repeat prescriptions can be filled at a pharmacy.

According to Diabetes UK, over 4.9 million people in the UK have diabetes, with 8% of this figure including patients with type 1 diabetes.

Commenting on the deal, Dr Partha Kar, national speciality advisor for diabetes and obesity, said: “This is a huge step forward for type 1 diabetes care and these monitors will be life-changing for anyone with the illness – giving them more choice to manage their condition in the most convenient way possible – as well as the best chance at living healthier lives, reducing their risk of hospitalisation and illnesses associated with diabetes, which in turn reduces pressure on wider NHS services.”

Karen Baxter, vice president, UK and Ireland, Benelux, France and Spain at Dexcom, also commented: “The addition of Dexcom ONE to the NHS England drug tariff is enormous progress towards improving the choice of diabetes tech, providing an alternative to burdensome finger pricks and scanning.

“We are incredibly proud of the diabetes community and are working hard to make it easier for them to access the best technology possible to manage their diabetes."

The announcement follows the NHS surpassing its initial target set out in its Long Term Plan to ensure 20% of those with type 1 diabetes were benefiting from flash monitors by March 2021, with recent data showing nearly three-fifths of eligible patients already have access to the technology.