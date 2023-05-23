NHS to introduce world-first genetic blood-matching test for transfusion treatments

The NHS is set to become the first healthcare system in the world to provide blood group genotyping tests to assist thousands that suffer from blood disorders.

Delivered in partnership by NHS England and NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT), the new programme could reduce the painful side effects of blood transfusion treatments.

Sickle cell disease, mostly common in people of Black African and Caribbean heritage, triggers intense pain when red blood cells block vessels and restrict oxygen supply. In England, around 17,000 people live with the disease.

Affecting around 800 patients in England, particularly those with Asian and Southern Mediterranean heritage, thalassaemia is an inherited blood disorder that produces a lack of haemoglobin, used by red blood cells to carry oxygen around the body.

For both conditions, blood transfusions are the most common treatment. However, 17% of patients experience painful side effects after transfusion due to inadequately matched blood, leading to reactions that can be severe or fatal.

NHS chief executive, Amanda Pritchard, said: “This new programme shows [that] we are determined to continue to make improvements and do everything we possibly can to help these patients to lead normal lives."

The £1m funding provided by NHS England for NHSBT will be used to provide blood group genotyping in its specialised molecular diagnostics laboratory and develop a donor database.

The new programme will provide DNA analysis of patients’ blood groups and will assist in being able to more accurately match blood types to those in need of donated blood transfusions. This will also benefit patients living with other rare inherited anaemias.

Sickle cell patient, Stephanie Danso, 30, commented: “A lot of people think you only need a blood transfusion during a crisis, however for me they don’t just save my life, they also give my body a future chance of survival."

There is an ongoing need for more blood donors of the black and South Asian heritage in order to help benefit patients the most from testing.

NHSBT’s genomics programme director, Dr Andrea Harmer, said: “Our scientific work can only help patients if we have blood donors and the demand for ethnically matched blood is on the rise. You can register as a donor at www.blood.co.uk.”