NICE announces launch of refreshed support service for life sciences industry

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has announced the launch of its refreshed support service, NICE Advice, for the life sciences sector.

The service aims to support companies and provide patients with access to quality treatments and care.

NICE Advice will provide pharmaceutical and healthtech companies with accurate and reliable scientific and strategic advice, education and NHS insights through its one single service and refreshed, easy-to-access website.

Additionally, the service will deliver the same highly valued scientific advice and health system engagement meetings as provided by NICE’s previous support services, NICE Scientific Advice and the Office for Market Access.

The new service offers three forms of support tailored to the needs and budget of individual companies: advice, insight and education.

Advice will help to identify gaps in evidence and provide actionable technical scientific advice covering clinical and economic evidence plans and quality-checking economic models.

Insights will facilitate access to valuable insight, including a one-hour session with a NICE expert or a three-hour health system engagement meeting with experts, to identify suitable market paths or to address market access challenges.

NICE’s education will offer a range of free webinars and seminars online or in person to cover a range of topics in relation to NICE’s work, including evidence generation, health economic modelling and more.

Companies that receive advice and insights direct from NICE are assured to get their evidence and strategy right first time to meet the standards necessary to gain nationwide market entry for their product.

Mark Chapman, interim director of medical technology and digital evaluation at NICE, said: “We want to help companies succeed, so that more patients gain access to the best treatments and care.

“By engaging with NICE Advice, organisations can benefit from our unrivalled expertise in health technology assessment, depth of knowledge, honest feedback and broad NHS connections.”

Jeanette Kusel, director of NICE Advice, said: “NICE Advice can help companies prepare for a technology appraisal, or engagement with payers or commissioners.

“Engaging with us can help save time and money and get innovations into the hands of health and care professionals faster.”