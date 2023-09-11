Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

NICE issues two recommendations for UCB's inflammatory disease drug

Bimzelx is now recommended to treat certain patients with psoriatic arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis, two forms of chronic inflammatory arthritis

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued final draft guidance recommending UCB's Bimzelx (bimekizumab), with the inflammatory disease drug now authorised by the institute to treat adults with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA).

Bimzelx, which is already authorised in the UK to treat certain patients with plaque psoriasis, is now the first treatment available for PsA and axSpA that is designed to inhibit both IL-17A and IL-17F, two key cytokines driving inflammatory disease.

NICE’s guidance follows a recent approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and was expedited through the institute's proportionate approach to the technology appraisal pathway, which allows eligible patients to access Bimzelx earlier than under the routine approval processes.

PsA and axSpA are two forms of chronic inflammatory arthritis, affecting over 800,000 people in the UK combined.

In PsA, Bimzelx is now recommended alone or in combination with methotrexate to treat patients with active disease who have had an inadequate response or have been intolerant to disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs. The drug is recommended after patients have received one biological or targeted synthetic DMARD, or if TNF-alpha inhibitors are contraindicated but would otherwise be considered.

The approval was supported by results from two phase 3 trials in which Bimzelx showed improvements over placebo in joint and skin symptoms across biologic naïve and TNF inhibitor-inadequate responder populations.

The new recommendation in axSpA includes patients with active non-radiographic axSpA (nr-axSpA) and objective signs of inflammation who have had an inadequate response or have been intolerant to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and those with active ankylosing spondylitis (r-axSpA) who have been inadequately controlled by or been intolerant to conventional therapy. It is recommended only if TNF-alpha inhibitors are not suitable or do not control the condition well enough.

NICE’s decision was based on results from two phase 3 studies in which a greater proportion of axSpA patients treated with Bimzelx, compared with placebo, achieved significant improvement in signs, symptoms and disease activity across the full spectrum of the disease.

Claire Brading, managing director UK and Ireland at UCB, said: “We are proud that [Bimzelx], discovered right here in the UK, has been recommended by NICE for the treatment of axSpA and PsA… We firmly believe that every patient deserves to live as free as possible from the challenges and uncertainty of severe disease, and this recommendation underscores our dedication to supporting people affected by these diseases.”

Article by
Emily Kimber

11th September 2023

From: Regulatory

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
Porterhouse Medical Group

The Porterhouse Medical Group provides powerful, insight-driven, healthcare communication services to the pharmaceutical industry across the globe, with a focus...

Latest intelligence

Creating Hope Though Action – World Suicide Prevention Day
At Mednet Group, we believe that actions speak louder than words. That's why we're getting behind this year's Suicide Prevention Day campaign of 'creating hope through action'....
Pharma conference trends and themes in the last two years
We take an in-depth look at the way Pharma conferences have changed in the last two years and how that’s impacted attendance, themes and format....
Navigating the nocebo effect through patient engagement is the key to setting patients up for success
If you're interested in delving deeper into this topic and understanding how patient engagement can effectively navigate the nocebo effect, we invite you to explore our latest whitepaper....

Quick links