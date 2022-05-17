Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

NICE recommends AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi for adults with non-small cell lung cancer

The treatment will be available for eligible patients in England with a stage 3 diagnosis

NHS England

AstraZeneca (AZ) has announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has approved the routine use of Imfinzi (durvalumab) within NHS England as a monotherapy to treat locally advanced stage 3 unresectable non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The regulatory approval is specifically for adults whose tumours present a protein called PD-L1 on at least 1% of tumour cells and whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemoradiation therapy (cCRT).

Lung cancer is the cancer with the highest mortality rate and accounts for more than one in five (21%) of all deaths caused by cancer. It is estimated that over 34,000 people in England are diagnosed with NSCLC each year, with roughly 20% of these patients receiving a diagnosis at stage 3.

There are treatment options available for those diagnosed with stage 3 NSCLC, however if a patient progresses to stage 4 – otherwise known as metastatic cancer – the options available to that patient are often limited to the prolonging of life and supportive care provisions.

Imfinzi was made available as a treatment option for these patients via the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) – a scheme that provides patients with faster access to new cancer treatments – in May 2019.

NICE has recommended routine access to this treatment following an assessment of additional efficacy and safety data for Imfinzi in these patients.

Recently updated long-term results from the PACIFIC phase 3 trial showed an approximate five-year overall survival (OS) rate of 42.9% for Imfinzi versus 33.4% for placebo, establishing a new benchmark in this setting.

Dr Patricia Fisher, consultant clinical oncologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Sadly not all people with stage 3 unresectable non-small cell lung cancer are treated with the intention to cure and those that are, many will progress to develop advanced incurable disease.

“Since durvalumab was made available within the CDF, we have seen a significant shift to more patients being treated with concurrent chemoradiation therapy because they then have the option to follow this with immunotherapy, giving them the chance of improved outcomes. The positive recommendation by NICE should increase clinician confidence in using a combination of therapies in this setting.”

The long-term results build on the primary progression-free survival and OS data published in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2017 and 2018, which showed a sustained and significant benefit with Imfinzi for these primary endpoints.

Article by
Fleur Jeffries

17th May 2022

From: Research, Regulatory, Healthcare

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Hamell

Hamell is a full-service agency with a clear focus on delivering evidence-based, sustained behaviour change. So, whether you are looking...

Latest intelligence

Food Allergy – Is avoidance the only option?
Following on from Allergy Awareness Week 2022, we’re continuing the discussion about food allergies and the experiences of those who live with them. In this blog, we discuss the current...
Serious about sustainability?
Get to know our new Sustainability Officer here at Cuttsy+Cuttsy...
How scientific storytelling can help Pharma cut through the noise
Rather than being afraid of storytelling, pharmaceutical firms should be embracing it. Because what scientific storytelling allows us to do is to communicate quickly and efficiently. It provides a shortcut...

Quick links