NIHR and EPSRC to invest £25m for research into long-term health conditions

The National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) are investing £25m to fund new research for people living with multiple long-term conditions (MLTC).

Bringing together different communities, health researchers and engineers, the fund will help to advance and develop new research to benefit people with MLTC and their carers.

NIHR estimates that around 14 million people in England are living with MLTC, which consists of two or more physical or mental chronic conditions.

Growing evidence has suggested that older people are most likely to develop MLTC than younger populations – currently affecting 20% of people aged 25-64 with more than one condition.

As part of a phased approach, now in the first phase, nine groups have been commission for the large-scale programme, with a total of £1.75m to undertake development work to establish innovation hubs.

“This funding boost will help us learn more about how multiple long-term conditions manifest and provide essential insight for our upcoming Major Conditions Strategy, which aims to provide better treatment for millions of people,” said the minister of state for health, Will Quince.

In 2020, the NIHR published a strategic framework to drive forward MLTC research that outlines a series of tasks that can help to achieve a better understanding of the issues.

Professor Lucy Chappell, chief executive of the NIHR, said: “I am particularly delighted that NIHR is partnering with the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council for these proposed Innovation Hubs, so that we can bring the best of two research communities together to tackle this important challenge.”

Dr Kedar Pandya, director for cross council programmes at the EPSRC, said: “This research programme will bring together healthcare and engineering experts to deliver innovative ideas that will reshape health and care services for patients. By undertaking a whole-systems study of services, this programme aims to address the needs of patients with MLTCs, improving care and treatments.”