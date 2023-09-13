NIHR awards £2.3m for AI study to improve radiotherapy for lung cancer

The National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) has awarded £2.3m to the Christie NHS Foundation Trust to conduct a study aimed at reducing heart damage caused by radiotherapy treatment for patients with lung cancer.

The RAPID-RT study will use artificial intelligence (AI) to increase the chances of survival in patients who could go on to experience serious heart issues due to previous radiotherapy.

Radiotherapy is the most effective and common treatment for lung cancer and cures 40% of those treated.

However, the treatment runs the risk of exposing the top of the heart to radiation, which can lead to heart disease as well as heart attacks and an irregular heartbeat.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of death from cancer in the UK, with approximately 48,000 diagnoses and 35,000 deaths as a result of the disease each year.

The RAPID-RT study will recruit 50 patients per month, aiming to gather data from at least 2,000 people by 2027.

The AI ‘auto-contouring’ software is designed specifically for treating lung cancer and will help plan each patient’s radiotherapy treatment and identify areas of the heart to spare.

Currently, doctors spend 20 minutes to three hours per patient to manually outline healthy organs on scans to help protect the health tissue surrounding the cancer from being exposed to radiation.

The new AI tool makes it two and a half times faster than doing the task manually, and oncologists will only need to check the scan before performing the procedure.

Corinne Faivre-Finn, professor of thoracic radiation oncology at the University of Manchester and honorary consultant clinical oncologist at the Christie, said: "We hope this study will pave the way for new standard of care for lung cancer patients receiving radiotherapy to treat their disease. Study results may also benefit other cancers affecting the chest area such as lymphoma or oesophageal cancer in the future."

In August, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence recommended the use of nine AI technologies to plan external radiotherapy treatment for different types of cancer, including lung, prostate and colorectal cancer.