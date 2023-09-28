Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

NIHR launches new framework to highlight health progress outcomes

Over 400 partners and stakeholders collaborated to develop the new framework

London Flag

The National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR) has launched the NIHR Outcomes Framework to define and evidence the institute's progress in addressing the needs of patients, the public and the economy.

Developed in collaboration with over 400 partners and stakeholders, including the government, the research community, patients and the public, the new framework will help to achieve these outcomes, and to track its progress, each outcome has one or two indicators.

Out of a total of 20 outcomes divided into four categories – addressing needs, economic benefit, effective research and productive partnerships – each domain consists of five outcomes that portray a change that the NIHR wants to achieve in that area.

As part of its Best Research for Best Health: The Next Chapter, published in 2021, over the next few years the NIHR will publish four domain reports about the framework.

In the first Outcomes Framework report focused on addressing needs, the NIHR provided evidence of its commitment to prioritising the diverse needs of patients, carers and communities, as well as ensuring that the research is accessible, inclusive, impactful and meaningful.

The report included the following:

  • How research leads to better outcomes and innovative products and services, as well as changes to policy and practice
  • How well NIHR research prioritises public health and social care needs
  • Whether NIHR research consists of diverse regions and settings
  • Whether NIHR research findings are widely cited and free to access
  • How NIHR activities contribute to reducing health inequalities and improving outcomes for people and underserved communities.

From 660 reported examples between 2020 and 2021, three main areas of implementation that were determined to improve health – policy and practice – were changes needed for patients and service users, health service delivery and practice, and developing the health and social care workforce.

Moving forward, the NIHR will collect and publish data on progress on a regular basis, providing transparency, accountability and a commitment to improve to partners and stakeholders, as well as learning from the data to guide decision-making.

Article by
Jen Brogan

28th September 2023

From: Healthcare

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
BOLDSCIENCE

We know what it takes to create brands, to start new conversations, to simply communicate complex science, to change lives…...

Latest intelligence

The importance of accelerating clinical trial diversity
Diversity shouldn’t be an afterthought – it’s an investment in the credibility of scientific endeavour...
Digital Opinion Leaders: The Role of Influencers in Medical Communications
There are many informed, knowledgeable HCPs who talk about a disease state online, but not all of them are influencers. This paper explores who digital opinion leaders are and how...
Creating Hope Though Action – World Suicide Prevention Day
At Mednet Group, we believe that actions speak louder than words. That's why we're getting behind this year's Suicide Prevention Day campaign of 'creating hope through action'....

Quick links