Novartis and MMV to advance new malaria drug combination to phase 3 study





Novartis and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) have announced the decision to advance novel drug combination ganaplacide/lumefantrine into phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with acute uncomplicated malaria due to Plasmodium falciparum.

The announcement comes as the threat of resistance to current malaria treatments grows, underpinning a need for new medicines to continue the fight toward the elimination of malaria.

Plasmodium falciparum malaria – one of the two malaria parasites the World Health Organization cites as posing the greatest threat – is primarily treated with artemisinin-based combination therapies such as artemether-lumefantrine.

Artemisinin-based combination therapies are still highly effective and well tolerated, however, the increased frequency by which parasites with a slower response to artemisinin are observed in some parts of Eastern Africa points to an urgent need to develop a new non-artemisinin class of antimalarials.

The combination of novel drug ganaplacide with a new formulation of established therapy lumefantrine has shown the potential to clear malaria infection, including artemisinin-resistant strains and block the transmission of the malaria parasite.

“The emergence of artemisinin resistance demands urgent action to develop new antimalarials. We need non-artemisinin-based medicines with novel mechanisms of action against resistant parasites, and simple, easy-to-follow dosing schedules to help increase treatment adherence,” said Dr Sujata Vaidyanathan, head global health development unit, Novartis.

A phase 2 study of ganaplacide/lumefantrine in 524 adults and children with acute uncomplicated malaria due to Plasmodium falciparum infection met its primary objective.

In patients who received a once-daily dose of the solid dispersion formulation (SDF) of the two drugs during three days, response to treatment was similar to the rate observed in patients who received twice-daily artemether-lumefantrine control therapy during three days.

The phase 3 pivotal trial, which is planned to start in 2023, will compare the efficacy of ganaplacide/lumefantrine-SDF to artemether-lumefantrine.

According to the latest World Malaria Report, released in December 2021, there were an estimated 241 million cases of malaria and 627,000 resulting deaths worldwide in 2020. This represents about 14 million more cases in 2020 compared to 2019, and 69,000 more deaths.

“We are increasingly seeing parasites with decreased sensitivity to artemisinin, even in Africa,” said Dr Timothy Wells, chief scientific officer, MMV. “If the phase 3 trial is successful, this new combination will increase the number of options available to countries and help save the lives of children at risk of this devastating disease.”