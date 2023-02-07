Novartis’ Cosentyx shows continued improvement in hidradenitis suppurativa patients

Novartis’ Cosentyx (secukinumab) has demonstrated sustained efficacy and symptom improvement in patients with the inflammatory skin disease hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), according to new long-term data published in The Lancet.

If approved, Cosentyx will be the first and only interleukin-17 inhibitor for the treatment of moderate-to-severe HS.

An estimated one in 100 people globally are affected by HS, which causes boil-like abscesses that can burst, creating open wounds and resulting in irreversible scarring.

The exact cause of the disease is unknown, but it occurs near hair follicles where there are sweat glands. Currently, there is only one approved biologic treatment for HS, with around half of treated patients potentially losing response.

Alexa Kimball, lead investigator of the Cosentyx trials, investigator at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School, said: “HS is complex, painful, hard to treat and impacts patients’ quality of life at very high levels. As a physician who frequently treats people living with HS, I see patients with tremendous need for new options that reduce symptoms, disability, pain and flares.”

Surgery is usually considered in advanced cases to remove abscesses and prevent the disease from spreading further, which Novartis describes as an invasive procedure that frequently results in additional scarring.

Angelika Jahreis, global head development unit immunology and clinical development excellence at Novartis, said: “This data shows that Cosentyx could provide meaningful and long-lasting improvement of HS symptoms. Based on this encouraging data, we hope to soon deliver a new treatment to healthcare professionals and people living with HS.”

Currently approved to treat a range of inflammatory conditions such as psoriatic arthritis and severe plaque psoriasis, Novartis’ Cosentyx continued to improve response rates beyond the primary endpoint analysis at week 16 in the SUNSHINE and SUNRISE studies to more than 55% of patients achieving an HS clinical response measure at week 52.

Overall, at week 52, more than 60% of patients were free of flares, and more than 50% experienced a meaningful reduction in pain.

The results have been submitted to regulatory authorities in Europe and the US, the company said in a statement, and decisions are expected this year.