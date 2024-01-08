Novartis shares positive phase 3 results for Scemblix in chronic myeloid leukaemia

Novartis has shared positive results from a head-to-head study of Scemblix (asciminib) in a subset of chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) patients.

The phase 3 ASC4FIRST trial has been comparing the drug against investigators’ choice of tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatment in newly diagnosed patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive CML in the chronic phase (Ph-positive CML-CP).

It is estimated that more than 6,300 people are diagnosed with CML, a type of blood cancer, every year in Europe. Almost all CML patients have an abnormality known as the Philadelphia chromosome, which causes malignant white blood cells to proliferate.

Improvements in treatment have transformed CML into a chronic disease, Novartis outlined, with a life expectancy similar to that of the general population. However, more than 60% of newly diagnosed CML patients being treated with current standard-of-care TKIs fail to meet their 12-month molecular response goals.

Additionally, while many patients with CML benefit from available TKI therapy, intolerance and adverse events remain a primary reason for TKI therapy discontinuation, with discontinuation rates due to adverse events of up to 25% by five years.

Novartis’ Scemblix, which is approved in more than 60 countries to treat adults with Ph-positive CML-CP who have previously been treated with two or more TKIs, is designed to be highly specific and minimise off-target kinase mediated effects.

The ASC4FIRST trial met both primary endpoints of the major molecular response rate for Scemblix compared to investigator-selected TKIs (imatinib, nilotinib, dasatinib and bosutinib) and,compared to imatinib, demonstrated clinically meaningful and statistically significant results for both endpoints.

Scemblix was also associated with a favourable safety and tolerability profile, with fewer adverse events and treatment discontinuations versus investigator-selected TKIs.

Shreeram Aradhye, president, development and chief medical officer, Novartis, said: “We are excited that Scemblix may help people newly diagnosed with CML achieve their treatment goals while continuing to live their lives.

"Given the chronic nature of their condition, patients often need to be on TKI therapy for many years, so treatment options that are well tolerated and highly efficacious are crucial to support adherence."

Data from the ongoing trial will be presented at an upcoming medical conference and submitted to regulatory authorities this year, Novartis said.