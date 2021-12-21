Novartis strengthens links with BeiGene in a deal that could be worth up to $1bn

Novartis has signed an expanded deal with Beijing-based biotech BeiGene that will strengthen its immunotherapy pipeline with the addition of late-stage TIGIT inhibitor, ociperlimab.

The two companies are already working together after Novartis signed an in-licensing agreement for BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, tislelizumab.

Under the new deal, Novartis will make an upfront payment of $300m to obtain the development and commercialisation rights to ociperlimab in the US, EU, Japan, Canada, Mexico and several European countries.

Basel-based Novartis will also pay a fee of up to $700m if the option is exercised before late 2023.

Ociperlimab is a late-stage TIGIT inhibitor – a novel class of anti-cancer therapies that blocks the TIGIT protein receptor – that is currently being evaluated in two phase 3 lung cancer trials as well as studies in a wide range of solid tumours. Early research suggests TIGIT inhibitors may be active against a broad range of tumours including lung, oesophageal, gastric andbreast cancers and melanoma.

“This agreement adds a potentially transformative new therapy to our expanding immunotherapy platform and is part of the broad Novartis Oncology effort to drive the next wave of innovation in cancer treatments,” said Susanne Schaffert, president of Novartis Oncology. “Ociperlimab is a promising late-stage compound in non-small cell lung cancer, with potential in a wide range of solid tumours.”

During the option period, Novartis and BeiGene will also collaborate on the clinical development of ociperlimab in combination with tislelizumab, with Novartis designing, sponsoring, conducting and funding global combination clinical trials.

Novartis is advancing tislelizumab as a potential ‘bridge to enable synergistic combinations’ that aim to extend survival for more patients ‘across tumours and lines of therapy’.

TIGIT represents a promising target with the potential to significantly improve and/or extend the therapeutic benefit of anti-PD-1 therapy to a greater number of patients, said Novartis.

Finally, the expanded deal will also see BeiGene promoting ‘a select number of Novartis Oncology products’ in areas of China that are not currently covered by Novartis.

While Novartis will continue to market these products where it has a commercial presence, the deal is expected to grow Novartis Oncology’s presence in China.

“Our strong science-based commercial team in China, which now has more than 3,100 people, is well positioned to help deliver the five Novartis oncology medicines to the patients who need them across parts of China,” said John Oyler, co-founder, CEO and chairman of BeiGene. “This multi-faceted and important collaboration stands on the strong foundation our companies have built together, and our shared commitment to serving patients around the world.”