Novartis UK launches first health-tech investor partnership to address cardiovascular care





Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK (Novartis UK) has announced the launch of a new investor partnership with Medtronic, RYSE Asset Management and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and its official charity CW+, under the banner of Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst 2022.

The world-first partnership has outlined its goal to identify and provide solutions to recentre patients as they aim to improve their heart health. Novartis also hopes to help prevent future heart attacks or strokes through home-based digital solutions.

The initiative will focus on the major risk factors, non-invasive ways of lipid testing and blood pressure management using software as a medical device (SaMD).

The Novartis Biome UK collaboration will combine its patient pathway knowledge with Medtronic’s experience as the global leader in healthcare technology. RYSE Asset Management, a specialist healthcare investor, will fund up to £3m in investment.

The CW Innovation programme is a collaboration between Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and CW+ and focuses on implementing a real-world clinical assessment for selected solutions.

Applications for the Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst 2022 are now open and close on the 31 August 2022. The process is open to health-tech start-up founders, researchers and technologists working on innovative ideas to allow for positive changes in cardiovascular disease (CVD) patient care pathways.

Shortlisted organisations and individuals will be welcomed to a Pitchfest in front of an expert audience from across the healthcare system at the Healthcare Excellence Through Technology (HETT) conference on 27/28 September 2022.

Successful applicants entering The Novartis Biome Heart Health Catalyst 2022 will be given support and advice from industry leaders and investor partners. Those who are successful will also receive an investment of up to £3m, with access to a worldwide network of distribution partners from RYSE Asset Management.

Additionally, successful applicants will have access to the Novartis Biome UK system, alongside

immediate NHS pilot and validation opportunities.

Commenting on the initiative, Marie-Andrée Gamache, country president, Novartis Innovative Medicines UK and Ireland, said: “I am confident that this bold partnership can deliver significant progress within the UK health system, as well as real change for the seven million people in the UK who are living with CVD1. Through leveraging digital solutions, new models of care, and leading on cross-industry and investor collaboration, Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK is accelerating sustainable action on health inequalities at pace and scale.”