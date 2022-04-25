Novartis UK launches local charity partnerships to support social mobility pledges





Novartis UK will be partnering with local charities to focus on improving social mobility throughout the UK, with the company providing volunteering support as part of its annual community partnership day.

Novartis UK has teamed up with the Social Mobility Foundation and Founders4Schools, while also providing OnSide Youth Zones in White City – WEST Youth Zone – and Grimsby – Horizon Youth Zone – with financial aid.

The company aims to fulfil its commitments to offer support to people across the UK by improving social access and mobility, regardless of the person’s background or locality.

Amanda Stuart, head of communications and engagement at Novartis UK, commented, “I have strong hopes that we can help to encourage brilliant young people in the UK into a career within the life sciences where they might not have previously considered one.”

Those involved as associates in the partnerships will be encouraged to volunteer with the charities, with each associate assigned eight hours over the course of the year, sharing their understanding and expertise with young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. Associates will play a key role by offering mentoring, application support, CV workshops and career guidance.

Founded in 2005, the Social Mobility Foundation (SMF) is a charity which aims to provide opportunities and networks of support for 16 to 17 year olds who are otherwise unable to access them.



Sarah Atkinson, CEO at Social Mobility Foundation, said: “It’s important for us to help organisations have the difficult, open conversations about what social mobility is to drive positive change.”

Founders4Schools is an award-winning charity that helps young people and their educators to establish a connection with a network of inspirational volunteer role models who share their career stories and offer advice to young people about the world of work.

Sherry Coutu, founder and managing director at Founders4School, said: “Partnering with Novartis is a great step in achieving our ambition of increasing the number of people going into STEM subjects.”

OnSide is a national charity that aims to support all young people in pursuing their sense of purpose. The organisation funds and constructs state-of-the-art, multimillion-pound Youth Zones in the UK’s most economically deprived areas.



Kathryn Morley, CEO at OnSide, said: “Social mobility is at the heart of what Youth Zones do across the country. Youth Zones play a transformative role in helping thousands of young people from diverse backgrounds achieve their full potential and defy social limitations.”