Novavax’s BA.1 COVID-19 booster shows strong immune response in phase 3 trial





Novavax has announced topline results from a phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccines, showing that its Omicron-adapted BA.1 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2515, met the primary strain-change endpoint.

The company said the results from the study showed its Omicron-adapted vaccine can be changed to target a new variant vaccine if necessary.

The trial included the company's bivalent vaccine, the BA.1-adapted vaccine and its prototype vaccine – NVX-CoV2373 – in adults aged 18 to 64 previously vaccinated with three doses of mRNA vaccines.

The trial demonstrated that the BA.1 vaccine candidate produced 1.6 times the amount of neutralising antibodies in those not previously exposed to the virus, compared to the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, the study showed no benefit for the Novavax bivalent vaccine candidate compared to the BA.1 vaccine candidate or prototype vaccine in the overall trial population, with antibody responses against BA.1 and prototype strains showing similar responses across the three vaccine groups.

The company added that the prototype vaccine induced a broad immune response against the original prototype strain of the virus as well as both BA.1 and BA.5 Omicron variants.

In terms of safety, when given as a second booster dose – fourth dose – all three vaccine formulations were similarly well-tolerated, consistent with the well-established safety profile of the prototype vaccine.

The most common local solicited symptom was pain/tenderness, and the most common systemic solicited symptoms were fatigue and malaise, headache, muscle pain and joint pain, with the majority of reactions being mild or moderate.

Commenting on the positive results, Gregory Glenn, president of research and development, Novavax, said: “[The] results show that use of our prototype vaccine as a booster induces cross-reactive responses to a broad range of variants with the potential to protect against future strains. This is a hallmark of our vaccine technology and shows the suitability of our current prototype vaccine as a booster even as the COVID-19 landscape continues to evolve.

"Our vaccine, which provides broad immune response even in the face of evolving variants, presents a potential strategy to protect against COVID-19 now and into the future."

The results follow recommendations made in June this year by the US Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 vaccine makers to adjust the design of booster candidates to include components tailored to combat the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.