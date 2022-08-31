Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved by MHRA for adolescents aged 12 to 17





Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine – Nuvaxovid – has been granted expanded conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.

The decision was based on data from the ongoing paediatric expansion of the phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial of 2,247 adolescents aged 12 to 17-years-old across 73 sites in the US to evaluate the safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of Nuvaxovid.

In the paediatric expansion, Nuvaxovid achieved its primary immunogenicity endpoint and demonstrated 80% clinical efficacy overall at a time when the Delta variant was the predominant strain in the US.

Preliminary safety data from the paediatric expansion showed the vaccine to be generally well-tolerated. Serious and severe adverse events were low in number and balanced between vaccine and placebo groups, and not considered related to the vaccine, the company reported.

Dr June Raine, MHRA chief executive, said: “Following our review of the safety, quality and effectiveness of Nuvaxovid in 12 to 17-year-olds, I am pleased to confirm that the vaccine has now been authorised in this age group.

“In reaching this decision, we have taken advice from the government’s independent scientific advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines.”

Novavax’s protein-based vaccine, given in doses spread three weeks apart, contains the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralising antibodies.

The next step for the vaccine is a policy recommendation for use from the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). Doses of Nuvaxovid will then be made available for use in adolescents based on the JCVI's recommendation.

Commenting on the MHRA’s decision, Stanley Erck, president and chief executive officer, Novavax, said: "As we start to prepare for a potential fall surge, we are pleased to offer the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents aged 12 to 17 in the UK.”

The MHRA previously granted CMA for Nuvaxovid in adults aged 18 years and older in February 2022. The decision was based on the ongoing phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial, which enrolled approximately 30,000 participants in the US and Mexico, as well as a trial with almost 15,000 participants in the UK.

In both trials, the vaccine demonstrated efficacy with a reassuring safety profile. Serious and severe adverse events were low in number and balanced between vaccine and placebo groups.