Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate receives CHMP recommendation for use as a booster





Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine – Nuvaxovid – has been recommended for expanded conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) by the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for use as a homologous and heterologous booster in adults aged 18 years and older, the company announced.

The company’s protein-based vaccine contains the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralising antibodies.

The recommendation is based on positive results from two phase 2 trials – conducted in Australia and South Africa – and from the UK-sponsored COV-BOOST trial.

As part of the phase 2 trials, healthy adult participants were given a single booster dose of Nuvaxovid, approximately six months after their primary two-dose vaccination series of Novavax’s vaccine. The study showed that the third dose produced increased immune responses comparable to or exceeding levels associated with protection in phase 3 clinical trials, the company reported.

In the COV-BOOST trial, Nuvaxovid induced a ‘robust antibody response’ when used as a heterologous third booster dose.

In the Novavax-sponsored trials, following the booster, local and systemic reactions were generally short-lived with a median duration of approximately two days. Additionally, safety reporting of reactogenicity events showed an increasing incidence across all three doses of Nuvaxovid, reflecting the increased immunogenicity seen with a third dose, the company stated.

Crucially, medically attended adverse events (AE), potentially immune-mediated medical conditions, and severe AEs occurred infrequently following the booster dose and were balanced between vaccine and placebo groups.

Nuvaxovid has also been approved in Japan, Australia and New Zealand as a booster in adults aged 18 years and older, and is actively under review in other markets.

Commenting on the recommendation, Stanley Erck, president and chief executive officer, Novavax, said: "This recommendation is a critical step towards being able to offer the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine registered for use as both a primary series and booster regardless of previous vaccine history in the EU.

"As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we are committed to increasing global access to diversified vaccine options.”

The recommendation from the CHMP follows Nuvaxovid being granted CMA by the Medicines and Healthcare products Agency (MHRA) for use in adolescents ages 12 to 17 years.

The decision was based on data from the ongoing paediatric expansion of the phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial in which Nuvaxovid achieved its primary immunogenicity endpoint and demonstrated 80% clinical efficacy overall at a time when the Delta variant was the predominant strain in the US.