Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate receives EC approval for use as a booster





Novavax has announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved the expanded conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine – Nuvaxovid – for use as a homologous and heterologous booster in adults aged 18 years and older.

The approval follows the recommendation made by the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) at the beginning of September.

Novavax’s protein-based vaccine contains the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralising antibodies.

The recommendation is based on positive results from two phase 2 trials – conducted in Australia and South Africa – and from the UK-sponsored COV-BOOST trial.

As part of the phase 2 trials, healthy adult participants were given a single booster dose of Nuvaxovid, approximately six months after their primary two-dose vaccination series of Novavax’s vaccine. The study showed that the third dose produced increased immune responses comparable to or exceeding levels associated with protection in phase 3 clinical trials, the company reported.

In the COV-BOOST trial, Nuvaxovid induced a ‘robust antibody response’ when used as a heterologous third booster dose.

In the Novavax-sponsored trials, following the booster, local and systemic reactions were generally short-lived with a median duration of approximately two days. Additionally, safety reporting of reactogenicity events showed an increasing incidence across all three doses of Nuvaxovid, reflecting the increased immunogenicity seen with a third dose, the company stated.

Crucially, medically attended adverse events (AE), potentially immune-mediated medical conditions, and severe AEs occurred infrequently following the booster dose and were balanced between vaccine and placebo groups.

Stanley Erck, president and chief executive officer, Novavax, said: "We are pleased to offer the first protein-based vaccine as both a primary series and booster in the EU.

"As we continue to explore best practices for managing COVID-19 long term, we have ongoing trials further exploring Nuvaxovid's efficacy and safety as a booster and preclinical data has indicated that our vaccine induces immune response against Omicron variants, including BA.4/BA5."

Nuvaxovid has also been approved in Japan, Australia and New Zealand as a booster in adults aged 18 years and older, and is actively under review in other markets.

The EC previously granted CMA for Nuvaxovid to prevent COVID-19 in adults aged 18 and older in December 2021, and granted expanded CMA for Nuvaxovid to prevent COVID-19 in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in July 2022.