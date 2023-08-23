Novavax’s updated COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows promise against emerging subvariants

Novavax has announced that its updated protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate induced neutralising responses against emerging subvariants, including ‘Eris’, in animal studies.

COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations have been on the rise in the US, Europe and Asia, and a growing number of cases have been attributed to the EG.5 subvariant, dubbed ‘Eris’.

The fast-spreading strain, which is another descendant of Omicron, was classified as a ‘variant of interest’ by the World Health Organization earlier this month and its global incidence is increasing.

As well as EG.5.1, Novavax’s XBB candidate has also been shown to generate immune responses against XBB.1.16.6, and XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16 and XBB.2.3 subvariants.

Filip Dubovsky, president of research and development at Novavax, said: "Our data has shown that Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine induces broadly neutralising responses against XBB subvariants, including EG.5.1 and XBB.1.16.6.”

The company outlined that it is "in the process" of submitting applications for its XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine candidate to regulatory authorities globally.

If approved, the vaccine would be the only protein-based non-mRNA option available in key markets for autumn vaccination campaigns.

Dubovsky said: "We have a lot of confidence in our updated COVID-19 vaccine and are working diligently with global regulatory bodies to ensure our protein-based vaccine is available this [autumn].”

In June, a US Food and Drug Administration panel of advisors unanimously recommended that updated COVID-19 vaccines being developed for the US autumn vaccination campaign target one of the currently circulating XBB variants.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 21 to zero in favour of the monovalent XBB-lineage vaccines and generally agreed that vaccines targeting the XBB.1.5 subvariant would be preferred.

Both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech have also said that their respective vaccine candidates show promise against Eris and other currently circulating subvariants.

Last month, Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid, was granted full marketing authorisation in the EU for use as a primary series in individuals aged 12 years and older, and as a booster dose in adults aged 18 years and older.

The protein-based vaccine, which was originally granted a conditional marketing authorisation in the EU for these indications, contains the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralising antibodies.