Novavax’s updated COVID-19 vaccine granted Emergency Use Listing by WHO

Novavax has announced that its updated protein-based COVID-19 vaccine has been granted an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organization (WHO) for individuals aged 12 years and older.

Nuvaxovid XBB.1.5 will now be an option for all 194 member states of WHO to expedite regulatory approvals to import and administer the vaccine.

The updated COVID-19 vaccine is designed to target the Omicron XBB sublineage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Containing a version of the spike protein of the Omicron XBB 1.5 subvariant and the Matrix-M adjuvant, Nuvaxovid works to prepare the body’s defences against the virus and strengthen immune responses.

The EUL was based on non-clinical data, which showed that Nuvaxovid XBB.1.5 induced functional responses against the XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16 and XBB.2.3 variants.

Additionally, non-clinical data demonstrated that the vaccine induced neutralising antibody responses to subvariants of the virus, including BA.2.86, EG.5.1, FL.1.5.1 and XBB.1.16.6, as well as CD4+ polyfunctional cellular responses against EG.5.1 and XBB.1.16.6.

Based on previous recommendations by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, both adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older will be eligible to receive a single dose, irrespective of their COVID-19 vaccination history.

John Jacobs, president and chief executive officer, Novavax, said: "The WHO EUL of our updated protein-based non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine enables expedited regulatory approvals for its 194 member states and UN procurement agencies, such as UNICEF, thereby supporting equitable access to our vaccine around the world.

"Rural or hard-to-reach areas can benefit from our vaccine's ease of transport and storage profile. As part of a diversified vaccine portfolio, our vaccine can play an important role in helping to protect people around the globe against the latest variants."

Earlier this year, Novavax’s updated vaccine was granted Emergency Use Authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration after the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweighed the vaccine’s known and potential risks.

Most recently, Nuvaxovid XBB.1.5 received approval from the European Commission (EC) for active immunisation in individuals aged 12 years and older, following a recommendation from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use.

The EC’s decision was supported by positive results from the phase 3 PREVENT trial, which evaluated the safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of the vaccine.