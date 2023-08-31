Novo Nordisk acquires Embark Biotech in deal worth over €470m

Novo Nordisk has announced its acquisition of Embark Biotech in a deal worth over €470m, marking another expansion of the Danish drugmaker’s cardiometabolic disease pipeline.

The transaction gives the Danish drugmaker full rights to develop and commercialise Embark Biotech's lead asset targeting obesity and other cardiometabolic diseases.

In exchange, Embark Biotech will receive an upfront cash payment of €15m and will also be eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones of up to €456m.

Embark Biotech spun out of the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research at the University of Copenhagen in 2017 and began collaborating with Novo in 2018.

The company’s focus has previously been on two targets identified by its discovery platform: a peptide drug called EMB1 for the treatment of cardiometabolic disease, and EMB2, a small-molecule drug designed to drive weight loss by raising glucose uptake and energy expenditure.

As part of the deal, Novo has also entered into a three-year research and development collaboration with Embark Laboratories, a new company focused on cardiometabolic disease which has been spun out of Embark Biotech and is led by the same team.

The collaboration with Embark Laboratories provides Novo with the option to acquire selected assets based on the Embark Biotech discovery across several indications, including obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Brian Finan, Novo’s vice president of obesity research, said: “Novo Nordisk has been engaged in obesity research for 25 years, and we continuously search for new ways to address this serious chronic disease.

“We are excited about the opportunity to advance Embark Biotech’s lead programme and look forward to co-creating novel treatments for cardiometabolic diseases with Embark Laboratories to complement our in-house research and development.”

Zach Gerhart-Hines, chief technology officer at Embark Laboratories, added: “There is a clear strategic fit between the novel biology we have discovered and Novo Nordisk’s expertise and focus on developing new drugs in the cardiometabolic space. We are thrilled to pass on the baton for our lead metabolic programme to Novo Nordisk.”

The deal comes just a few weeks after Novo said it would be acquiring metabolic disorders specialist Inversago Pharma for over $1bn.

The transaction includes Inversago’s lead asset, INV-202, a CB1 receptor blocker being developed to treat metabolic syndrome and its associated complications.