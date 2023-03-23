Novo Nordisk and Dewpoint partner on insulin resistance drug candidates

Novo Nordisk and Dewpoint Therapeutics have entered into a research and development partnership aimed at identifying drug candidates to treat insulin resistance and diabetic complications.

A key driver of type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance occurs when the body has an impaired response to insulin, resulting in elevated levels of glucose in the blood.

The condition is rising in prevalence globally, affecting 15.5% to 46.5% of the world’s population.

The collaboration will see the partners use Dewpoint’s discovery and AI technology platform to identify modulators of biomolecular condensates – membraneless organelles comprising proteins and RNA – that may be involved in insulin resistance and insulin sensitivity.

The dysregulation of these condensates has been observed in many diseases, including diabetes, which is why Dewpoint believes that using its platform to develop condensate-modifying drugs could provide new therapeutic options for complex diseases and historically ‘undruggable’ targets.

Ameet Nathwani, chief executive officer of Dewpoint, said: “We believe that by discovering and hopefully reversing the dysregulation of biomolecular condensates that leads to insulin resistance, we have the potential to profoundly impact the development and clinical course of diabetes, one of the most profound global health challenges affecting society today.”

As part of the collaboration, Novo Nordisk can also choose to discover non-small molecule drugs to treat the identified condensates using its internal capabilities and gains rights to further develop and commercialise such potential drugs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dewpoint will receive up to $55m in near-term payments, comprising an upfront payment, research funding and potential research milestones across two programmes. The US biotech is also eligible for up to $690m in future clinical and commercial milestones, plus royalties, for two products.

Should Novo Nordisk pursue other modalities for the condensates, Dewpoint will be eligible to receive up to $107.5m in total milestones per product.

Commenting on the new partnership, Uli Stilz, vice president of Novo Nordisk Bio Innovation Hub in Massachusetts, said: “We are excited to explore with Dewpoint the possibilities for novel therapeutics for the treatment of diabetes… We look forward to learn and navigate new frontiers together with the goal to provide life changing treatments for people living with diabetes.”