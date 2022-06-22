Novo Nordisk and Echosens collaborate to advance early diagnosis of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis





Novo Nordisk and Echosens, a high-technology company specialising in liver diagnostics, have collaborated to advance early diagnosis of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The partnership aims to increase awareness of the chronic metabolic liver disease among patients, healthcare providers and other stakeholders.

NASH is a disease that affects over 115 million people globally and is a condition caused by an accumulation of fat and inflammation in the liver. This build-up can lead to progressive damage to the liver and can often result in terminal liver disease and death.

NASH is referred to as a ‘silent’ disease because of the lack of symptoms in the early stages and subsequently, approximately nine out of ten people living with NASH go therefore undiagnosed.

In order to significantly increase early diagnosis, broadly accepted non-invasive tests for diagnosing people living with NASH are required, since confirmatory diagnosis currently relies on a liver biopsy, which is an invasive procedure.

The condition is more common in those living with obesity – 82% of people with NASH live with obesity – and conditions related to obesity, including type 2 diabetes – 44% of people with NASH live with type 2 diabetes.

The disease’s low diagnosis rate is linked to the lack of awareness around the disease and associated risk factors for vulnerable patients.

The two companies are focused on supporting additional clinical validation, the production of real-world evidence and the adoption of non-invasive diagnostic tests for NASH, while working in tandem to raise awareness of the disease and highlight the importance of early diagnosis and management.

The companies aim to double diagnostic rates for people living with advanced to severe NASH by 2025.

Camilla Sylvest, executive vice president for commercial strategy and corporate affairs at Novo Nordisk, said: “At Novo Nordisk we are committed to driving change in NASH, to develop new treatment options and advance care for this serious, chronic disease. An important step towards realising that ambition is to ensure that we can identify the people in need of care.”

“But we cannot solve this challenge alone and through our partnership with Echosens, we hope to leverage our complementary skills to meet the needs of patients, healthcare providers and other stakeholders striving to address this ‘silent’ epidemic.”