Novo Nordisk announces $2.3bn investment to expand production site in France

The investment will significantly increase the manufacturing capacity for the company’s GLP-1 products

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk has said it will be investing more than $2.3bn to expand its existing production site in France "for the current and future product portfolio within serious chronic diseases”.

The investment will "significantly increase" the capacity of the Chartres manufacturing facility, Novo said, including for its GLP-1 products in the cardiometabolic disease space.

The site in Chartres was first established in 1961 and currently employs around 1,600 people, with more than 500 new jobs expected to be created as a result of the expansion.

Lone Charlotte Larsen, corporate vice president of Novo Nordisk Production Chartres, said: “This significant investment… confirms the importance of our French manufacturing site, one of our strategic production sites, as a cornerstone of the growth we are experiencing as a company.

"By maximising the skills and infrastructure we already have on the site, we are expanding our capacity in an efficient way.”

The expansion is set to more than double the footprint of the site and will be designed as a multi-product facility to accommodate current and future processes, Novo said, adding that its construction will focus on "delivering the highest quality to patients globally in an efficient and environmentally sustainable way”.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after Novo said it would be investing $6bn to expand its manufacturing facilities in Denmark.

The company said the funds would "create additional capacity across the entire global value chain,” including for the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

"The investment, which includes GLP-1 products, will increase Novo’s ability to meet future market demands,” it added.

"Our continued investments in our manufacturing sites across the globe demonstrate the belief we have in our current and future product portfolio and its relevance for people living with serious chronic diseases,” said Henrik Wulff, executive vice president, product supply, quality and IT, Novo Nordisk.

Eli Lilly announced similar plans earlier this week to expand its injectable manufacturing capacity with a new $2.5bn site in Germany.

Alongside extending Lilly's global injectable product and device manufacturing network, the “high-tech” facility in Alzey, Rhineland-Palatinate is also set to support an increased demand for the company's medicines, including for diabetes and obesity.

Article by
Emily Kimber

24th November 2023

From: Research, Healthcare

