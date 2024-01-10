Novo Nordisk announces two new research collaborations for cardiometabolic diseases

Novo Nordisk has announced two new research collaborations with Omega Therapeutics and Cellarity to develop novel treatment approaches for cardiometabolic diseases.

The new collaborations are the first to be signed under the existing framework of the previously announced partnership between Novo Nordisk and Flagship Pioneering.

Omega will leverage its proprietary platform technology to enhance metabolic activity as a potential new treatment option for obesity management.

The second programme will focus on unravelling novel biological drivers of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a type of fatty liver disease, leveraging Cellarity’s platform to develop a small molecule therapy.

Affecting more than 800 million adults worldwide, obesity is typically treated using therapeutic interventions for weight management centering on appetite regulation.

Focusing on thermogenesis, the natural metabolic function that regulates energy balance by producing heat within tissues to increase body temperature, Omega’s platform aims to develop an epigenomic control designed to enhance thermogenesis as well as metabolic activity.

The collaboration will allow researchers to “tap into the body’s natural processes that control metabolic activity and potentially develop an alternative, more durable approach to obesity management,” said Mahesh Karande, president and chief executive officer of Omega Therapeutics.

To combat chronic and progressive liver disease, using proprietary artificial intelligence models, the Cellarity platform will produce novel insights into cellular dysfunction and enable the design of previously inaccessible drugs to generate medicines against the cellular signatures of MASH.

“Our partnership… creates a unique opportunity for application of our platform to identify novel vantage points into the progression of MASH and develop a transformative small molecule therapy against this debilitating disease,” said Fabrice Chouraqui, chief executive officer of Cellarity and chief executive officer-partner at Flagship Pioneering.

As part of the agreement, Novo Nordisk will reimburse research and development costs and both companies, along with Flagship’s Pioneering Medicines, will be eligible to receive up to $532m in upfront and milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties.

“We look forward to advancing these research programmes with Omega and Cellarity in the coming years… to make a significant impact for people living with obesity or MASH,” said Marcus Schindler, executive vice president and chief scientific officer at Novo Nordisk.