Onyx Health appoints Trevor Pill as new managing director





Onyx Health has appointed Trevor Pill as the company's new managing director.

Pill moves into the senior position following the decision made by the agency's founder Karen Winterhalter to step back from the daily running of the business she founded almost 20 years ago. Winterhalter will continue as a director of Onyx Health, concentrating on business development in her new role.

The changes at the creative healthcare marketing communications agency are in line with its international growth plans as the Newcastle-based agency aims to expand its existing client base in the UK, Europe, the US and New Zealand.



After joining the agency six years ago, Pill has moved up through the ranks, beginning as client campaign manager in 2016. He then became associate director in 2017 and executive director in 2021, overseeing the agency's creative and strategic digital direction and delivery of international client projects.

Speaking on his new role as managing director, Pill said: "It's a huge privilege to be taking the reins at Onyx Health. Working for the agency has enabled me to pursue my career to the next level, taking on numerous senior leadership roles and even becoming a shareholder of the business in 2021. We have exciting plans for global growth over the next few years, driven by developing integrated omnichannel communication campaigns.



"Onyx Health originally started life in London before relocating to Tyneside. As a North East-based agency, we are privileged to have such a hotbed of creative and scientific talent available on our doorstep. Harnessing the power of these homegrown assets will be crucial to driving our future expansion plans."

Before he joined Onyx Health, Pill served as marketing manager for Pharma Nord, one of Europe's largest dietary supplements manufacturers, where he managed the company’s UK B2B and B2C marketing strategy, the communications team and was responsible for a portfolio spanning over 15 products.

Winterhalter said of Pill’s appointment: "Since joining Onyx Health several years ago, Trevor has become one of the key driving forces behind the agency's commercial success. I couldn't hope to leave the business in better hands, and I am confident it will continue to grow and thrive under Trevor's leadership.”