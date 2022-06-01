OPEN Health is acquired by Astorg in partnership with Amulet Capital





As part of a new agreement, European private equity firm, Astorg and middle-market private equity investment firm, Amulet Capital Partners, have announced that Astorg will acquire OPEN Health, a global provider of scientific communications and market access services to the pharmaceutical industry.

OPEN Health’s current management team, headed by CEO Rob Barker (pictured), will continue to lead the organisation.

Established in 2011, OPEN Health works with pharmaceutical companies to deliver market access and health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and has over 1,000 employees in 15 locations and six countries in Europe, North America and Asia.

Sharing her thoughts on the acquisition, Judith Charpentier, partner and head of healthcare, Astorg, said: "We have been following the development of the medical affairs space for a long time as the function evolved from a supportive to a central role and identified OPEN Health as a global leader in the making. We have been impressed with its outstanding reputation and the trust it benefits from its customer base.”

Astorg will continue to build upon OPEN Health’s service offerings, by investing in the development of the business across its main existing offerings to continue delivering scientific content to OPEN Health’s customer base.

Rob Barker, CEO, OPEN Health, added: "We are grateful for the strong partnership of the Amulet team over the last three and a half years and for all that we have accomplished in expanding our industry-leading capabilities across disciplines. We continue to be very well positioned to drive innovation and growth, and we look forward to embarking on this next chapter for OPEN Health."

Ramsey Frank, president and managing partner of Amulet, said: “We brought OPEN Health together very intentionally via three acquisitions to create a purpose-built suite of services to meet pharma’s evolving needs.

“OPEN Health was built around Amulet’s investment thesis in medical affairs: the current generation of drugs is fundamentally different from prior generations, and these therapies need to be brought to market with the support of high science communications and data analytics.”