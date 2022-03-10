Ovarian Cancer Commitment announced to improve patient care





The European Network of Gynaecological Cancer Advocacy Groups (ENGAGe), The European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO) and AstraZeneca have announced the start of the Ovarian Cancer Commitment (OCC). The OCC is a coalition, collaborating to focus on improving the experience and survival of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The partners involved in the OCC will collaborate to begin a movement in ovarian cancer care, inviting people and organisations to join and unite in delivering a crucial difference in ovarian cancer care.

ESGO is the leading European organisation in gynaecological oncology, comprising of more than 2,500 professionals, from across Europe and all around the world, focused on improving the health and quality of life of women with gynaecological cancers, through prevention, research, care and education.

As an ESGO network, ENGAGe involves over 70 European patient advocacy groups, aiming to highlight a patient-centric approach to gynaecological cancer care, research and prevention through promoting awareness, advocacy and patient education, alongside wider public education.

As an international, science-led biopharma company, AstraZeneca focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines in oncology, rare diseases and biopharmaceuticals.

The three organisations have teamed up to call on members of the ovarian cancer community to join in addressing unmet medical needs for those receiving ovarian cancer care. The OCC is focused on bringing together stakeholders to accelerate change and provide information and science, in order to improve the management and outcomes of patients with ovarian cancer.

Although there have been significant advances in care, it is estimated that just under half of the women diagnosed with ovarian cancer will live for five years after diagnosis, while around two-thirds of ovarian cancer patients are currently diagnosed with late-stage disease, when the cancer is hard to manage with treatment and outcomes are poor.

Petra Adamkova, co-Chair of ENGAGe, said: “The OCC recognises the power of community and will act as a collective voice for everyone diagnosed with ovarian cancer, providing a vital opportunity for their views to be heard and connect people, information and resources.”

The OCC will give a platform to partners, where organisations can show their commitment and drive meaningful actions to improve the quality of life for women living with ovarian cancer and prolong their survival.

One of the first projects the OCC will begin is a digital patient pathway, guiding patients through every step of their ovarian cancer experience with accessible and valuable information.