Over 47,000 stroke patients to miss out on ‘game-changing’ treatment, the Stroke Association warns

A new report by the Stroke Association has warned that an estimated 47,112 stroke patients in England could miss out on 'game changing' acute stroke treatment, mechanical thrombectomy (MT) by 2029/30.

The Stroke Association has emphasised that this year, NHS England failed to reach its original target to make the treatment available to all suitable patients – only delivering the treatment to 28% of this group by December 2021.

The ‘Saving Brains’ report calls for a 24/7 thrombectomy service. Although this could cost up to £400m, the treatment of all suitable stroke patients with MT could save the NHS £73m per year, according to the Stroke Association.

Juliet Bouverie (pictured above), chief executive of the Stroke Association, said: “Thrombectomy is a miracle treatment that pulls patients back from near-death and alleviates the worst effects of stroke. It’s shocking that so many patients are missing out and being saddled with unnecessary disability…Thrombectomy saves brains, saves money and changes lives; now is the time for real action, so that nobody has to live with avoidable disability ever again.”

Praised by experts for its effective results in the treatment of stroke, MT is a procedure whereby a stent is used to manually remove large stroke-causing blood clots from the brain. Shown to significantly reduce disability, the procedure has also demonstrated a reduced hospital stay by a large number of months, with some patients being able to leave the next day, the Stroke Association reported.

Access to the procedure in England has been described by the Stroke Association as a ‘postcode lottery’, with almost 8% of stroke patients in London receiving MT, compared to 0-3% in other parts of the country.

The report highlights that, despite strokes occurring at any time and urgent treatment being critical, only 25% of thrombectomy centres operate 24/7 services and 42% only operate during office hours on Mondays to Fridays.

As well as the overarching request for a 24/7 thrombectomy service, the Stroke Association has made further calls to action, including calling upon the Treasury to provide urgent funding for thrombectomies in the Autumn Budget 2022.

The organisation has also requested that the government’s Department of Health and Social Care develop a sustainable workforce plan and for NHS England to address challenges in transfers to and between hospitals in its upcoming Urgent & Emergency Care Plan.

Additionally, the Association has made calls for NHS England to start putting innovation – such as artificial intelligence software and video triage in ambulances – into practice.