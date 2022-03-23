Pfizer agrees to supply UNICEF with up to 4 million courses of oral COVID-19 treatments





Pfizer has announced that it will supply UNICEF with up to 4 million treatment courses of its COVID-19 oral treatment Paxlovid to 95 low- and middle-income countries, pending authorisation or approval.

The deal is part of Pfizer’s comprehensive strategy to work toward providing global equitable access of its COVID-19 oral treatment.

Paxlovid is a coronavirus main protease inhibitor – also known as SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease inhibitor – therapy. The drug was developed to be given to patients orally, meaning it can be prescribed at the first sign of infection or at first awareness of an exposure, pending the clinical success of the rest of the EPIC development programme and subject to regulatory authorisation.

This could help patients avoid developing severe illness, which can lead to hospitalisation and death, or avoid disease development after contact with a household member with COVID-19.

The agreement includes all low- and lower-middle-income countries and some upper-middle-income countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. It also includes countries which have transitioned from lower-middle to upper-middle-income status over the last five years, which accounts for around 53% of the world’s population. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO at Pfizer, said: “We have seen the negative impacts of COVID-19 in every part of the world and know that we must work towards access for all people regardless of where they live or their circumstances.

“Supplying to UNICEF is an important part of our comprehensive strategy to accelerate access to Paxlovid to treat COVID-19 infection as quickly as possible and at an affordable price in order to decrease the strain on healthcare systems and help save lives in low- and middle-income countries.”

The company anticipates the supply to be available to fulfil orders in April 2022, with supply continuing throughout 2022, although this is contingent on regulatory authorisation or approval and according to country needs.

The treatment courses will be offered to all low- and lower-middle-income countries at the not-for-profit price, while upper-middle-income countries will be expected to pay the price detailed in Pfizer’s tiered pricing guidelines.