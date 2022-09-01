Pfizer and BioNTech granted FDA Emergency Use Authorisation for BA.4/BA.5 COVID-19 booster





Pfizer and BioNTech’s 30µg booster dose of their Omicron BA.4/BA.5 adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster has been granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for individuals aged 12 years and older, the companies announced.

The bivalent vaccine contains mRNA encoding the original SARS-CoV-2 spike protein – present in the original Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine – together with mRNA encoding the spike protein of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variant.

The authorisation is based on clinical data from the Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron BA.1 adapted bivalent vaccine, as well as pre-clinical data which demonstrated a booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine generated a ‘strong neutralising antibody response’ against Omicron BA.1, BA.2 and BA.4/BA.5 variants, as well as the original wild-type strain.

Commenting on the approval, Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, said: “As we head into the fall and winter season, with the potential for greater SARS-CoV-2 spread in schools and at work, it is important to stay up-to-date with vaccines as a first line of defence against COVID-19 illness."

The companies outlined that the original and bivalent vaccines will be supplied under the existing supply agreement with the US government, with booster vaccinations for individuals 12 years and older anticipated to start subject to and after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorse a potential recommendation by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

An application for an Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine for children five to 11 years is planned for submission to FDA in early October. The companies also outlined that they are working with the FDA to prepare an application for an Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine in children six months to four years.

Professor Ugur Sahin, chief executive officer and co-founder of BioNTech, said: “With today's approval, a vaccine will shortly become available that addresses the currently prevalent Omicron sublineages with the aim of preserving protection against COVID-19.

“In less than three months, we were able to develop and manufacture an Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted vaccine. This milestone further underlines the strength of rapidly adaptable mRNA vaccines against this continuously evolving virus.”