Pfizer and BioNTech seek FDA authorisation for COVID-19 booster for children

Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of a 10µg booster dose of their Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years, the companies announced.

The bivalent vaccine contains mRNA encoding the original SARS-CoV-2 spike protein – present in the original Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine – together with mRNA encoding the spike protein of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variant.

A 30µg booster dose has already been granted EUA by the FDA for individuals 12 years and older, and has also been recommended for Conditional Marketing Authorisation by the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for the same age group.

“The bivalent vaccines encode the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 wild-type as well as a spike protein of an Omicron subvariant. They aim to provide broader immunisation against COVID-19 caused by the current dominant Omicron sublineages and previous variants of concern,” explained Ugur Sahin, chief executive officer and co-founder BioNTech, at the time of the latest CHMP recommendation announcement.

The latest application of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine for children aged five to 11 years is supported by safety and immunogenicity data from the companies’ bivalent Omicron BA.1-adapted vaccine, non-clinical and manufacturing data from the companies’ 10µg bivalent Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted vaccine, as well as pre-clinical data from the companies’ Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted vaccine.

The companies have also initiated a phase 1/2/3 study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of different doses and dosing regimens of the companies’ Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in children six months to 11 years.

The paediatric study follows a previous phase 1/2/3 trial involving those age groups that demonstrated the original Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is 'well-tolerated' and offers a high level of protection against COVID-19, measured at a time when the Omicron BA.2 strain was highly prevalent.

The companies also outlined their plans to submit an application to the EMA in the ‘coming days’ to extend the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine marketing authorisation to include children ages five to 11 years.