Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19/flu combination vaccine shows promise in phase 1/2 study

Pfizer and BioNTech have announced positive topline results from an ongoing phase 1/2 study of their mRNA-based combination vaccine for influenza and COVID-19 and outlined plans to enter late-stage development “in the coming months”.

The partners have been evaluating combination vaccine candidates against a licensed flu vaccine and their own Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine given at the same visit to healthy adults aged 18 to 64 years.

According to the companies, their lead formulations demonstrated "robust immune responses” to influenza A, influenza B and SARS-CoV-2 strains, with a safety profile consistent with that of their COVID-19 vaccine.

The combined vaccine approach has the potential to alleviate the impact of both flu and COVID-19 while offering a combined administration.

"This vaccine has the potential to lessen the impact of two respiratory diseases with a single injection and may simplify immunisation practices for providers, patients and healthcare systems all over the world,” said Annaliesa Anderson, senior vice president and head, vaccine research and development at Pfizer.

She continued: “mRNA-based vaccines have demonstrated their ability to induce robust antibody and T-cell responses, and we look forward to starting phase 3 clinical development.”

Professor Ugur Sahin, chief executive officer and co-founder of BioNTech, added that studies of confirmed viral infections suggest that COVID-19 “adopts a seasonal pattern with peaks in [autumn] and winter, similar to other respiratory diseases”.

“Combination vaccines have the potential to become a mainstay of routine vaccination against respiratory diseases, especially for the vaccination of populations who have a higher risk of severe illness,” he said.

The readout comes just a few weeks after Moderna announced promising results from a phase 1/2 trial of its own mRNA COVID-19/flu combination vaccine.

Results showed that the combination vaccine appeared effective against all four flu vaccine strains when compared with two licensed flu vaccines and also achieved SARS-CoV-2 neutralising antibody levels similar to Moderna’s standalone COVID-19 booster.

Moderna has also said it is planning to begin a phase 3 trial of its candidate this year, adding that it is targeting potential regulatory approval for the combination vaccine in 2025.