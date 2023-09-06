Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Pfizer and BioNTech’s XBB.1.5-adapted COVID-19 vaccine approved by MHRA

The vaccine proved effective against the currently circulating XBB.1.5 subvariant

Pfizer HQ

Pfizer and BioNTech’s Omicron XBB.1.5-adapted COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in individuals aged six months and older.

The approval comes after the vaccine, known as Comirnaty Omicron XBB.1.5, met the MHRA’s standards of safety, quality and effectiveness against the currently circulating Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.

The vaccine also showed effectiveness against the World Health Organization’s ‘variant of interest’, EG.5.1, otherwise known as ‘Eris’.

Working in the same way as the original vaccine, the updated vaccine causes the immune system to produce antibodies and blood cells that work against the virus.

The new approval comes just days after the European Commission’s approved the updated vaccine. The EU regulator’s decision followed a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee, which recommended marketing authorisation for use of the vaccine in eligible individuals.

The decision was based on results from pre-clinical data, which showed that the adapted vaccine generated a substantially improved response against multiple XBB sublineages of the SARS-CoV-2 virus variants in comparison to the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

Albert Bourla, chairman and chief executive officer at Pfizer, said in a previous statement: “This season’s vaccine is ready to ship as soon as the final regulatory decision is made, so that people across Europe can better help protect themselves against COVID-19 illness as the risk rises.”

Professor Ugur Sahin, chief executive officer and co-founder of BioNTech, added: “Omicron XBB-related sublineages are antigenically distant from prior Omicron strains and continue to account for the vast majority of COVID-19 cases globally.

“The updated COVID-19 vaccine aims to further improve protection against severe illness and hospitalisation.”

The companies have also filed an application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the approval of the updated vaccine in individuals aged six months and older.

In June, the FDA’s vaccines advisory committee recommended that updated COVID-19 vaccines be developed to target the currently circulating XBB variants.

The approved adapted COVID-19 vaccines will help to improve protection from earlier doses of the vaccine and provide longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

Most recently, Bavarian Nordic announced that it was no longer moving forward with its COVID-19 booster, known as ABNCoV2, after results from a phase 3 trial showed that the vaccine only showed 64% of detectable antibodies in people, compared to 84% in the original version of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty.

Article by
Jen Brogan

6th September 2023

From: Regulatory, Healthcare

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. We clear the path for seekers of knowledge, leading the way...

Latest intelligence

Pharma conference trends and themes in the last two years
We take an in-depth look at the way Pharma conferences have changed in the last two years and how that’s impacted attendance, themes and format....
Navigating the nocebo effect through patient engagement is the key to setting patients up for success
If you're interested in delving deeper into this topic and understanding how patient engagement can effectively navigate the nocebo effect, we invite you to explore our latest whitepaper....
The secret nobody told you about how to go viral
How to create content people actually want to read and share online...

Quick links