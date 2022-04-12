Pfizer appoints David Denton as chief financial officer and executive vice president





Pfizer has appointed David Denton as its new chief financial officer (CFO) and executive vice president, a role which will be effective as of 2 May 2022.

With this appointment, Denton will become a member of Pfizer’s executive leadership team and will report to chairman and chief executive officer, Albert Bourla.

Denton’s appointment as part of the senior leadership team follows the departure of Frank D’Amelio, the current CFO and executive vice president, after 15 years with the company.

As Pfizer’s CFO, Denton will be an integral part of the company’s CEO and executive leadership team, while supervising every aspect of the company’s financial management.

Albert Bourla, chairman and chief executive officer of Pfizer, said: “Dave brings with him deep financial experience, a track record of achievement and true insights into today’s healthcare system. For these reasons, he is the perfect leader to take the helm of our talented finance organisation and deliver a comprehensive strategic financial vision.”

With over 25 years of financial and operational expertise, Denton joins Pfizer from Lowe’s Companies, where he was CFO and executive vice president. Prior to joining Lowe's in 2018, Denton served as executive vice president and CFO of CVS Health, playing a vital role in the company’s journey from a retail pharmacy to a health solutions company.

Denton has held various leadership roles, including senior vice president and controller/chief accounting officer and has previously worked with the management consulting firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. He currently serves on the board of Tapestry.