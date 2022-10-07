Pfizer completes acquisition of Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4bn





Pfizer has announced the completion of its acquisition of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), a biopharma focusing on drug discovery and development of treatments for rare blood disorders including sickle cell disease (SCD).

Through the acquisition of all outstanding shares of GBT common stock for an estimated total enterprise value of $5.4bn, Pfizer gains access to a pipeline of treatments that have the potential to 'address the full spectrum of critical needs’ for the SCD community, the company reported.

This includes Oxbryta (voxelotor), a first-in-class medicine that directly targets the root cause of SCD, approved in the US for the treatment of SCD in patients four years and older. The drug is also approved in the EU, the UAE, Oman and Britain.

In addition, GBT’s pipeline of preclinical and clinical investigational assets focused in SCD includes GBT021601 (GBT601) and inclaclumab, both of which have received Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the US Food and Drug Administration.

SCD is a lifelong, incurable genetic illness causing red blood cells to take a distinct crescent shape which can block blood vessels and affect the way oxygen is carried around the body. The disease can cause serious health problems, including anaemia, fatigue, episodes of pain known as vaso-occlusive crises, and chronic end-organ damage.

Despite recent advances in treatment, most patients with SCD still suffer from pain crises, lifelong disability, reduced quality of life and shortened life expectancy, underscoring the need for therapies that address the root cause of SCD and its acute and chronic complications.

Aamir Malik, chief business innovation officer, executive vice president, Pfizer, said: “With GBT’s talent, portfolio and pipeline now part of Pfizer, we look forward to accelerating innovation and expeditiously bringing multiple potential best-in-class treatments to people living with SCD.

“In line with our value of equity, Pfizer is committed to addressing the underserved needs of the SCD community. We are excited about these potential breakthroughs and the opportunity to transform the lives of these patients.”

In the initial announcement of the merger, Ted Love, president and chief executive officer, GBT, said the acquisition was an “exciting milestone” for the company. "Pfizer will broaden and amplify our impact for patients and further propel much-needed innovation and resources for the care of people with SCD and other rare diseases, including populations in limited-resource countries.”