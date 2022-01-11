Pfizer expands access to lipid nanoparticle technology in new agreement with Acuitas Therapeutics

Pfizer has entered into a development and option agreement with Acuitas Therapeutics, a company focused on producing lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery systems to enable messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapeutics.

The agreement allows Pfizer to have the option of non-exclusively licensing Acuitas’ LNP technology for up to ten targets for vaccine or therapeutic development.

With the agreement, Pfizer’s access to LNP formulation technology will be significantly expanded, giving the company a strategic fit with its existing mRNA strategy.

Actuitas, a private biotechnology company, specialises in the development of delivery systems for nucleic acid therapeutics based on lipid nanoparticles.

Actuitas Therapeutics currently has agreements in place with several partners for use of its proprietary LNP technology in the development of COVID-19 vaccines amid the pandemic.

One of these agreements involves Pfizer where the two companies have seen collaborative success, with Actuitas’ clinically-validated LNP technology being used as part of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty.

The Cominaty vaccine has since received full approval in the US and Canada, while it has received authorisation for emergency use in Europe, the UK and several other countries.

Mikael Dolsten, chief scientific officer and president, Worldwide Research, Development and Medical of Pfizer, said: “Our swift delivery of the world’s first mRNA-LNP-based vaccine made clear the promise of mRNA-LNP technology,

“We are making significant investments to harness the power of the mRNA-LNP technology and deliver potential new breakthrough vaccines and therapeutics that address significant unmet needs for patients. This agreement expands our LNP capabilities and allows us to explore more projects within our existing vaccines area and new therapeutic areas where mRNA-LNP technology holds potential for success.”

Speaking on behalf of Actuitas Therapeutics, president and CEO of the company, Dr Thomas Madden, said:“Acuitas is extremely proud that its LNP technology contributes to the success of Comirnaty and is excited to be working with Pfizer to advance new vaccines and therapeutic products.”