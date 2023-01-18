Pfizer expands low-cost medicine and vaccine programme to include off-patent products

Pfizer has said it will offer its full portfolio of medicines and vaccines, including off-patent products, to 45 lower-income countries on a not-for-profit basis after expanding its ‘Accord for a Healthier World’ programme.

Launched by the company in May 2022 to help reduce health inequities, the programme initially included a commitment from Pfizer that included all 23 of its patented medicines and vaccines available in the US or EU, including COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid and breast cancer drug Ibrance.

With the expansion, the company will now offer 500 products to ‘better align with disease burden and unmet patient needs’ in the countries included in the programme.

Additional products will be also included in the accord portfolio on a not-for-profit basis as the company launches new medicines and vaccines.

“We believe this expansion of our product offering, combined with continued efforts to help address the barriers that limit or prevent access, will help us to achieve and even expedite our vision of a world where all people have access to the medicines and vaccines they need to live longer and healthier lives,” said Pfizer chairman and chief executive officer, Albert Bourla.

Pfizer said in a statement that, since its launch, the programme ‘continues to make progress towards its goals to help address global health equity through both medicine and vaccine supply and health system strengthening’.

Rwanda has already received nine of the company’s medicines and vaccines for the treatment of certain cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases.

Additionally, in collaboration with the Rwandan Ministry of Health, Pfizer has provided professional healthcare education and training to support the delivery of its products and has deployed its first global health team to the country to help identify opportunities for long-term supply chain optimisation.

Collaboration is also underway with the Ministries of Health in Malawi, Ghana and Senegal, as well as a number of other accord countries, to improve understanding of the healthcare needs and opportunities for health system strengthening.

His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, said: “The accord is an important step toward sustainable health security for Rwanda and the broader continent.

“The expanded portfolio offering, combined with public health system strengthening efforts, will further enhance our progress and offer valuable support to key national health initiatives that lead to positive health outcomes.”