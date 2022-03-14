Pfizer highlights need for fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to FDA





In a recent interview, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC that the company plans to submit an application of data to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) highlighting the need for a fourth dose of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

In January Pfizer/BioNTech began a study to evaluate the safety of an Omicron-based vaccine candidate in healthy adults aged 18 to 55.

Commenting on the immune protection provided by vaccines, Bourla said: “The data shows the immune protection against Omicron is very good after three doses, but when it comes against hospitalisation or death, [it is] not as good, but pretty good. But it doesn’t last. After three, four months it starts waning. That’s [for] Omicron only.”

He added: “Clearly, the risk when you have waning immune responses is higher for people if they are older or [have] underlying conditions but the immune response is waning for all.”

However, trial data published in February from an Israeli study demonstrated that a fourth vaccination might potentially raise antibody levels but offers little extra protection beyond a third dose.

Israel, Sweden and Chile have made fourth vaccination doses available to older adults and other clinically vulnerable or high-risk groups.

In the UK, there has recently been a sharp rise in hospitalisations due to the virus.

Looking at mortality rates for COVID-19, a new study published in The Lancet on 10 March, involving research funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, found that although reported COVID-19 deaths between January 2020 and December 2021 had officially hit approximately 6 million worldwide, the real total may be closer to 18 million deaths over that time frame.

According to the study, Estimating excess mortality due to the COVID-19 pandemic: a systematic analysis of COVID-19-related mortality, 2020-21, India was found to have the highest number of excess deaths – compared to the number of deaths that would be expected on the basis of past trends in all-cause mortality – followed by the US and Russia.

The researchers noted: ‘The full impact of the pandemic has been much greater than what is indicated by reported deaths due to COVID-19 alone. Strengthening death registration systems around the world, long understood to be crucial to global public health strategy, is necessary for improved monitoring of this pandemic and future pandemics.

‘Further research is warranted to help distinguish the proportion of excess mortality that was directly caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection and the changes in causes of death as an indirect consequence of the pandemic.’