Pfizer reports positive results for elranatamab in multiple myeloma

Pfizer has announced updated results from the MagnetisMM clinical development programme evaluating its investigational cancer immunotherapy, elranatamab, in multiple myeloma.

Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that impacts plasma cells – a type of white blood cell – which are found in the bone marrow.

The American Cancer Society estimates that over 35,000 new cases will be diagnosed in the US this year, with over 12,000 deaths expected as a result of the disease.

Pfizer’s elranatamab is an off-the-shelf, bispecific antibody targeting both BCMA – an antigen that is overexpressed in multiple myeloma – and CD3.

According to a pooled analysis from two phase 1 and two phase 2 trials, which were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, elranatamab was associated with early, deep and durable responses in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who were previously treated with BCMA-directed therapy.

With a median follow up of 11.3 months, these patients achieved an objective response rate of 46% and, among those who experienced a response, the median time to response was 1.7 months.

In addition to receiving prior BCMA-directed therapy, these patients were also previously treated with other classes of therapies, Pfizer outlined, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

New 15-month data from a subgroup of patients in the phase 2 MagnetisMM-3 trial, who received elranatamab as their first BCMA-directed therapy, was also presented at ASCO.

With a median follow up of 14.7 months, patients in this cohort achieved an objective response rate of 61%, and 35% had a complete response or better. Median duration of response was still not reached, the company said, but added there was a 71.5% probability of maintaining the response at 15 months.

New data also showed that roughly a third of the patients treated with elranatamab were able to switch to once-every-other-week dosing after achieving partial or better responses lasting at least two months, supporting the feasibility of less frequent dosing.

Chris Boshoff, chief development officer, oncology and rare disease, Pfizer Global Product Development, said the data presented at ASCO “[underscores] the early and deep responses, manageable safety profile, and dosing convenience of elranatamab, as well as its potential to be a transformative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma”.

"Based on the compelling data observed for elranatamab, we are continuing to progress and expand the MagnetisMM clinical development programme to reach a rapidly growing number of patients globally across the treatment paradigm,” he said.